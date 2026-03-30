Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 10 spoilers: The epic finale

Next week on Fox, we are going to have a chance to dive into Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 10 — do you want to know more about it?

Well, first and foremost, we do think it is important to note that “Exposed” is going to be the all-important finale, one that we hope is going to do a good job of tying together loose ends. If nothing else, we do think this is going to be a chance to see a confrontation between Angelo and the Ferryman that is one for the ages.

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If you look below, you can see the full Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 10 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

Angelo’s worlds collide, setting up a confrontation with The Ferryman in an explosive and heart-racing season one finale in the all-new “Exposed” season finale episode of Memory Of A Killer airing Monday, Apr 6 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MOK-110) (TV-14 L,V)

Is there going to be a cliffhanger?

Obviously, we hesitate to come in here and say something with the utmost certainty. However, if there was ever a show on the schedule that needs to deliver something in this vein, isn’t this it? This is one of those shows that could stick around for several years if the ratings are good enough, and we certainly think that Angelo’s past is rich and complicated enough that there is all sorts of great stuff that the powers-that-be could deliver.

Ultimately, our big question is whether the writers are going to be willing to let the Ferryman go after this season, mostly because they created an arc here (and an eventual reveal) that was so captivating to watch from start to finish.

What do you most want to see moving into Memory of a Killer season 1 episode 10?

How do you think the finale is going to wrap things up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

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