Murderbot season 2 premiere date: An April 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about Murderbot season 2 between now and the end of April? Of course, we would love to see that happen! It has been some time now since the first season of the Alexander Skarsgard show aired and if you watched it, you probably recognize that it was one of the most underrated shows on Apple TV last year. It easily made us want more, and sooner rather than later.

Now that we’ve said that, is there a legitimately good chance that the next chapter is totally different from anything that we’ve seen so far? Absolutely. Remember that at the end of season 1, we saw SecUnit make the decision to depart from its team, feeling like it needed to discover a future purely for itself. That does raise questions as to whether or not we see the rest of the cast in the near future — though we will continue to hope for that.

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Now, let’s get back to premiere-date discussions, no? The bad news is that if you were hoping to learn more about Murderbot season 2 in terms of its schedule, you are going to be disappointed. With that being said, the good news is that filming is slated to take place starting this spring, meaning that we could at least have some more intel on the show’s future soon.

For now, we tend to think it is a fair assumption to make that the second season is going to arrive at some point moving into the first half of next year. After all, this is a series that has enough visual effects that it is probably a mistake to think that it is going to be turned around super-fast. A little bit of patience is probably going to be required here but from the vantage point of quality, we certainly do not mind waiting for something that is awesome on the other side.

What do you most want to see moving into Murderbot season 2 when it does eventually premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

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