The Capture season 3 episode 6 spoilers: The shocking finale

Next week on BBC One, you are going to have a chance to dive into The Capture season 3 episode 6 — a story more important than most. This is, after all, the finale for the conspiracy drama — and based on what we have seen so far, it is going to end with the bang.

Is Carey going to survive? We obviously hope so, since it is hard to otherwise imagine a season 4. Yet, there are ways for her to be destroyed even while she’s still breathing, and that is a part of the inherent tension that could come from this send-off; she could be facing problems from just about every front.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

To see a few more details on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full The Capture season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

With Pierson deemed MIA, Carey finally gains full control of SO15 and immediately releases Whitlock, leaving Figgis with no choice but to act. The Correction Inquiry hears a shocking revelation from Sir Rowan Gill, thrusting Garland into the glare of the world’s media. Pierson takes the initiative and, with some help from Wizard, gets back on his feet.

E-Squadron go on the offensive, and Carey becomes entangled in an increasingly complex and dangerous situation. Every action she takes appears to have been predicted and premeditated. With few allies left to trust, sacrifice is inevitable – just how far is Rachel Carey willing to go to protect the truth?

Is there going to be closure?

For a show like this, we honestly hope so! While there are other ways the producers could choose to operate this, we prefer that each season be its own six-episode thriller where you get answers. We hardly think this negates any excitement for possible things down the road.

What do you most want to see moving into The Capture season 3 episode 6 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here — there are a number of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







