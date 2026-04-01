Top Chef: Carolinas episode 5 preview: Any surprises ahead?

As we look towards Top Chef: Carolinas episode 5 arrive on Bravo next week, is there a chance for a slightly more surprising elimination?

Well, let’s just start here by saying that we really do enjoy this show and the season for the most part. However, the last couple of episodes have been incredibly easy to predict. Some of that has just been contestant-based. If someone is not able to finish their dish, or are trying to put things together at the last second, it is rarely going to work out for them. We do think that a lot of people have just been working to get accustomed to the speed and style of this show, and these things are so much easier said than done.

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So what can we expect here moving into episode 5? Well, for starters, we are going to see a special celebrity guest here in Fortune Feimster … along with some kids? Well, we do tend to think that this is going to be tied to a Quickfire to some degree. Meanwhile, the Elimination Challenge will be about using dehydrated ingredients, and this is one of those ones that we really enjoy. It is going to force the contestants to be creative. Sure, you want people to be able to cook to their specialties but at the same time, it is equally important to have some chances to see them outside of their element. That can inspire them to be even more creative.

We do very-much recognize that there are some supremely talented people who are a part of this competition and with that in mind, let’s just hope that everything only gets better and better from here on out. Meanwhile, that things stat exciting over on Last Chance Kitchen, as well.

What do you most want to see moving into Top Chef: Carolinas episode 5?

Who are you rooting for at this point? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

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