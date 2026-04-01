NCIS season 23 episode 15 spoilers: ‘Knick-Knack’ expectations

After the big Fleet Week themed story tonight on CBS, do you want to know more about NCIS season 23 episode 15?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin by noting that heading into “Knick-Knack,” there are still some long-term questions when it comes to the Director position. It does not appear as though the show is looking to rush into that and instead, we will see the series stay true to its roots for now — in other words, focus on the crimes. There is likely more big stuff coming this season, but there may not be a pressing need to hurry anything along. Why would there be, given that there are still several episodes remaining plus a renewal for more?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some other TV reactions and reviews!

Now if you are looking to get more details on what is to come, the NCIS season 23 episode 15 synopsis certainly does allude to a rather fun case:

“Knick-Knack” – A murder aboard a museum ship becomes a cryptic treasure hunt when a dying Navy captain leaves a final clue. To solve it, the team must decode what was worth killing – and dying – for, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, April 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Ultimately, we are always going to sign up for any and all treasure hunts on crime shows like this, though at the same time, we’re well-aware of why they turn into murder cases. You have people who are likely eager to get whatever is at the end of the line, and it is an engaging story to tell — especially since there is always potential for a long of fun twists to be thrown in there.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 23 episode 15 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







