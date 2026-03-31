Dexter: Resurrection season 2 prepares to start filming

For everyone out there who has been eagerly anticipating the Dexter: Resurrection season 2 launch over on Showtime, we do have good news! Based on some social-media posts from none other than executive producer Scott Reynolds, it looks as though cameras are going to be rolling here sooner rather than later!

If you head over to Reynolds’ official Twitter right now, you can see some photos signaling exactly how far the Michael C. Hall show is right now in pre-production. We have heard for a while now that filming in earnest would be starting off in April, and we tend to think that this cements it further. New York City will continue to be the primary filming location for the next chapter, which could veer in a lot of different directions based on what the writers decide to do with the remaining characters. Will someone else from Miami Metro head up to New York City? Or, is the New York Ripper going to be the next Big Bad?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more DEXTER: RESURRECTION reviews!

One of the things that we are the most curious about at this point is who some of the latest big-name cast members are going to be. There have been a lot of rumors for months about Bryan Cranston coming on board, and the idea of him and Michael C. Hall facing off feels incredible. Yet, at the same time, we do tend to think that this is just speculation for now.

What matters the most at this point is rather simple: That we get a great story. Season 1 was outstanding, so can the momentum continue?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Dexter: Resurrection now, including some season 2 premiere date hopes

What do you want to see moving into Dexter: Resurrection season 2 when it does eventually air?

Do you think we are going to be getting some casting news reasonably soon? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates right away.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







