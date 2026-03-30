Down Cemetery Road season 2 premiere date: A spring 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get a Down Cemetery Road season 2 premiere date this spring, or at least learn some more news about what is to come?

First and foremost, let’s backpedal a bit to issue a reminder that Apple TV has already renewed the Emma Thompson – Ruth Wilson drama for more, and you do not have to worry about that. There are also more stories from Mick Herron to adapt at the same exact time. We even already have a logline for the next chapter:

Season two reunites Zoë Boehm (Thompson) and Sarah Trafford (Wilson) chasing down another twisted mystery. After a woman falls in front of a train, Zoë is called in to investigate, but this seemingly simple case soon upends her life as she and Sarah find themselves navigating the glamorous but ruthless world of black market antiquities. Matters take a deadly turn when they stumble into the path of a brutal serial killer who will stop at nothing to cover up his crimes.

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Now, here is where we have to utter the bad news: There is almost certain to not be any premiere-date news this spring. After all, filming has yet to kick off — though it is expected to over the weeks to come. We imagine that a good chunk of the spring and summer will be spent on production and if we had to issue a prediction, it is that Apple will bring back Down Cemetery Road in the first half of 2027.

Would it be nice if this show was an annual release similar to another Herron adaptation in Slow Horses? Sure, but at the same time, remember that the Gary Oldman show is filmed far ahead of time, giving the streamer more flexibility. Also, it has had shorter seasons so far.

What do you most want to see moving into Down Cemetery Road season 2 when it arrives?

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