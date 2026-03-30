NCIS season 23 finale date set at CBS; what lies ahead?

We know that the NCIS season 23 finale recently wrapped production for the cast and crew. Now, why not learn more about when it will air?

Today, the folks over at CBS confirmed that on Monday, May 12, the long-running crime drama will conclude its latest chapter at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. For now, they have not shared any additional information about what the story will be.

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Now if there is any one thing that we have learned from the rest of this NCIS season, it is simply this: Expect some huge creative swings. After all, we are talking here about a version of the show that has already killed off Leon Vance, brought back Ellie Bishop (albeit briefly), and gave Timothy McGee an 18-year old son he never about beforehand. These are some of the biggest twists that the show has delivered ever since the exit of Mark Harmon, and why would the producers suddenly stop with this now?

With all of this being said, here is where we do have to issue a reminder that there is a season 24 already greenlit, and the cast and crew knew this before the finale started up filming. Because of this, we imagine it made the prospect of delivering a cliffhanger all the more exciting. While there is not one guaranteed by any means, it is something that the producers often consider over the course of the summer.

The one story question we have

Who is going to be the new Director with Vance gone? That is something we believe the writers have already thought about, and it should be addressed at some point.

Related – Get some more news on NCIS now, including other sneak peeks for what is ahead

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into the NCIS season 23 finale?

Are there any plot points that leave you especially excited? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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