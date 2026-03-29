NCIS season 23 episode 14: Will McGee face a big decision?

Based on what we have seen already on NCIS season 23, it feels fair to say that Timothy McGee has got a lot on his plate. We just learned, after all, that he has an 18-year old son that he was never told about! We know that he wants to be in his life, and we do imagine that this is going to be just one major of the story that comes the rest of the way.

With that being said, is it going to be the only part? Well, here is where things do get a little more complicated. We are still mourning the death of Leon Vance, and do presume that it is going to course through a lot of the remainder of the season. It also does leave a spot open as Director, and that in itself does pose some difficult questions.

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Now, we should say that McGee had a trial run of sorts in the position of Director in the past. Do we think that he may have wanted the role at some point? Sure, but certainly not in this particular manner. He loved Vance, and he also at one point tried to become a Deputy Director not that long ago.

What we are building towards here is rather simple: Is there a situation where Sean Murray’s character gets offered the top NCIS position? He makes the most sense out of the current agents but even if he is asked, would he actually say yes? That is another tricky thing to wonder about. He may think that he does, but we’ve seen it can be an isolating job. It comes with more money, but is that worth the extra baggage?

For the show itself, we also still wonder if they would really want to do something like this, mostly due to how it would take Tim away from the cases week to week. It is hard to imagine any fan out there loving that idea.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on NCIS, including other intel on what is ahead this season

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 23 episode 14 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back — there are some more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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