CIA season 1 episode 7 return date at CBS: A crossover?

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get a CIA season 1 episode 7 return date? What about more details on what is to come? No matter what you are looking for, we’ve got all of the information within!

First and foremost, though, we must share the bad news. For the first time all season, the crime drama spin-off is going to be airing a repeat next week. As for the reason why, it has a lot to do with the presence of the rest of the lineup next-week being a little off-kilter. The top priority for CBS then will be saluting The Neighborhood, which is going to be ending later this spring.

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Now, let’s get back to addressing CIA, shall we? Season 1 episode 7 is poised to arrive on Monday, April 13, and it will be doing so with a crossover-of-sorts. While you may not be seeing every original cast member from the flagship FBI show, there is enough of a presence here to get excited. Take a look at the synopsis below:

“Elimination Game” – When handling security for an international soccer game, a bomb threat leads Colin and Bill to two players who are being hunted after they go missing. As the case evolves, the team leans on FBI’s Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza) and Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) for assistance, Monday, April 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Even though you may be waiting for a little while longer to see the next episode arrive, just know there is still a good bit to look forward to the rest of the season. Only time will tell if that also means more crossovers.

Related – Did you know that CIA has been renewed for a season 2?

What do you most want to see moving into CIA season 1 episode 7 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates coming up soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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