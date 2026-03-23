FBI spin-off CIA renewed by CBS for season 2

After just a handful of airings over at CBS, the network has made it clear: You will see more CIA for the 2027-28 TV season.

Today, the network revealed the season 2 news in a statement, indicating that the series premiere received 8.4 million multiplatform viewers over its first seven days. That is clearly enough for the network to realize that there was long-term value in the Tom Ellis – Nick Gehlfuss drama.

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Before this news came out, we did still have a lot of questions over the long-term future here, largely due to the fact that the powers-that-be could have gone either way with this show. After all, remember that it had a rather complicated development process, leading to questions as to what the final product would even look like. Beyond just that, it hails from an outside studio — that has not stopped CBS from embracing this franchise but at the same time, they also canceled both FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted.

We do tend to think that one of the things that most helps CIA out right now is the simple fact that it has some legitimate star power within the TV world. Gehlfuss is known in the greater Wolf Entertainment circles due to his role over on Chicago Med. Meanwhile, Ellis has an enormous fanbase thanks to starring in Lucifer for so many years, and those viewers are happy to come with him for this ride.

When will season 2 premiere?

That is the part of this that could prove interesting and to some extent, is still very-much up for debate. A lot may ultimately depend on episode count. There is a universe where it just comes on Monday nights this fall and has the same number of episodes as the flagship FBI. At the moment, that is something to be very much considered.

What do you think about CIA being renewed for a season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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