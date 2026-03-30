9-1-1 season 9 episode 16 spoilers: Can Buck come back?

Later this week on ABC, we are going to have a chance to dive into 9-1-1 season 9 episode 16. Is there anything more we can say about it now?

Well, if you saw the preview for what is ahead here days ago, then you may be aware of what one of the central stories is going to be here: The 118 facing questions about what happened in a recent rescue. The story could take place in two timelines and really, we could watch as a lot of them are faced with a few different aspects of their job. It is not always what you see on an action-packed show like this, but it is also very-much important in its own right.

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So what’s coming up beyond this? Well, let’s just say that it has a little bit to do with Buck as he tries to figure out if he can come back after his rather-harrowing situation as of late. There is going to be a lot of drama thrown within here, so be prepared for that as well.

To get some more news on what is to come here, check out the full 9-1-1 season 9 episode 16 synopsis:

The 118 must account for every decision made during a recent fire call when the team’s actions are investigated for possible mistakes. Meanwhile, Buck works behind the scenes to support his team as he waits to learn if he can return to the station.

Given that there are only a few episodes to go this season, is there a chance that they could all be linked? At this point, we would be honestly surprised if they weren’t…

Related – Get even more news regarding 9-1-1 and some of what the overall future could be

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1 season 9 episode 16 when it airs?

Do you have any big predictions for Buck’s story arc? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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