9-1-1 season 9 episode 16 spoilers: A rescue gone wrong; a hearing

As we prepare to see 9-1-1 season 9 episode 16 on ABC next week, is it fair to say we are in the home stretch of the story? It feels that way! While there is a season 10 already confirmed we recognize that each chapter is its own thing, and we could eventually be building up to some jaw-dropping stuff.

Is there going to be a dangerous rescue at the center of the story? Sure, but at the same time, this story could actually be defined by what happens after. Based on the preview that we saw tonight, this could be a narrative all about what goes wrong out in the field — and how Chimney and others are forced to answer for it after the fact.

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For at least a significant chunk of this particular story, you are going to be seeing some of these characters sitting inside in suits, where they are forced to answer a number of uncomfortable questions about what actually happened out there. Be prepared for some really painful moments … but would there also be deeper consequences?

Given that we are so close to the end of the season, we are in a spot where we do think that there could be some dramatic consequences. The only thing that we can say at this point is to prepare for conversations about the 118’s future and whether or not there are people out there eager to damage them.

Of course, such a short period of time after these characters commemorate the anniversary of Bobby’s death, something else terrible finds them. This is just the nature of the beast for 9-1-1, as we have seen it so many different times over the years.

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1 season 9 episode 16 when it arrives?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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