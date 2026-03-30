NCIS season 23 finale filming wraps; what lies ahead?

We just came out of a major NCIS milestone in the form of the 500th episode airing; yet, another just happened behind the scenes!

In a recent post on Instagram, cast member Wilmer Valderrama confirmed that filming has wrapped for the upcoming finale and with that, the entire season is officially in the books. Given what we’ve seen over the past two episodes already, we do tend to think that there is crazy stuff around every corner! In the past two installments alone, we have seen the death of Leon Vance and McGee learn that he has an eighteen-year old he did not know about previously. That is a lot to digest, no?

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We do think that both of these stories are going to be front and center in some way for the rest of the season, though they will also be interspersed with a number of other topics, as well. NCIS is not the sort of franchise that will ever shift away fully from its procedural roots.

Is there a chance that season 23 ends in a cliffhanger? Absolutely. It could be about the new Director of the agency, or it could be tied to a case that leaves someone’s life on the line. The good news here is that the show was renewed a good while ago, which means that the writers knew during filming that they would have another season. That probably makes it a whole lot easier to have some sort of jaw-dropper than it would be under a number of other situations.

Related – Be sure to get some additional insight now on NCIS and what is to come for McGee

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 23 at the end of the season?

Do you think that there will be a memorable cliffhanger, as well? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, come back here — there are some more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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