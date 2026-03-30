Wild Cards season 3 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

As we get ourselves prepared in order to see Wild Cards season 3 episode 9 on The CW next week, one thing is clearly worth noting from the start: Where this installment stands in the larger order of things. There are only two more left in the rest of the season, and you have to imagine that these will be especially chaotic. Of course, there are going to be some great cases — but isn’t that better when you are also getting to learn more about the characters themselves?

Well, entering this upcoming story (gleefully titled “Fast Crimes as Ridgemont High”) the focus is going to be on Ellis, and in an incredibly awkward way: At his high-school reunion. Is he actually about to become a suspect in a case? That sounds crazy, but then you have to remember that this is a crazy show. It is a hard thing to rule out with that in mind.

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To get a few more details now regarding Wild Cards season 3 episode 9, take a look at the attached synopsis below:

Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) faces his awkward past when a notoriously cruel classmate is poisoned at their high school reunion, making everyone a suspect – especially Ellis himself. Vanessa Morgan also stars. Jason Priestley guest stars as George and Tamara Taylor guest stars as Vivienne. The episode is written by James Thorpe and directed by Bosede Williams (#309).

Is there a chance that this episodes ends in a way that sets up the finale? That is not something that we can rule out but at the same time, it is hardly a given for it. This is a series that has a lot of procedural elements and by virtue of that, we would not come in here and say that anything is altogether guaranteed just yet.

What do you most want to see moving into Wild Cards season 3 episode 9 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are a lot of other updates coming.

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