Extracted season 2 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Who will win?

Next week on Fox, you are going to have a chance to dive into the Extracted season 2 finale. Is there anything more we can say about it now?

Well, obviously we tend to think that everything from here on out is going to be intense. How can it now when you consider where things stand? there are three contestants all vying for the title at this point and of course, they are going to be facing some of their harshest decisions so far. Meanwhile, the families are going to be in the midst of their hardest decisions, as well. This is going to be a difficult, challenging hour for a lot of these contestants, but isn’t that a part of the fun? One of the good things about this show in particular is that it does have that ability to be unpredictable. It is almost impossible to know what is going to happen based on any individual task.

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If you look below, you can see the full Extracted season 2 episode 10 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

As the remaining three survivalists endure an island banishment, families at HQ battle to secure vital resources on final time for their loved ones, determining who will be the last one standing for $250,000 in the all-new “Last One Standing” season finale episode of Extracted airing Monday, Apr 6 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (EXT-210) (TV-14 L)

Ultimately, the only thing that we can really hope for at this point is that whoever ends up winning this finale deserves it — this is one of those shows were the contestants go through so much horrible stuff that it is hard to root for anything otherwise.

What do you most want to see moving into the Extracted season 2 finale when it arrives?

Is there anyone you are rooting for to win? Do you want to see more of the show after the fact? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

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