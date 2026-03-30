FBI season 8 episode 17 return date over at CBS

Following what you see tonight over at CBS, do you want to get the FBI season 8 episode 17 return date — or more on what is to come?

Well, first and foremost, let’s go ahead and share the bad news here: There is no installment of the long-running crime drama on the air next week. What is the reason for that? Well, based on what the network’s current schedule is, it appears as though we are going to be seeing a short break for a Neighborhood retrospective. That series is going to be airing its series finale later on in the spring; meanwhile, the Wolf Entertainment crime drama is going to be back for a season 9. You do not have to worry about that.

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The unfortunate thing here is that as of this writing, there is no official season 8 episode 17 synopsis, but we do tend to think that is going to change over the course of the weeks ahead. Our general sentiment here is that the show will stay close to its roots of delivering a strong story-of-the-week plot but then after that, drift over to some more character-specific stuff. This is largely a procedural and because of that, we do not think that it is going to drift that far from what we’ve come to know.

In general, we really just hope that we are going to keep seeing the show build towards one of the biggest and most epic finales that we’ve had a chance to see so far. There is potential for a cliffhanger here, but at the same time, we really hope that the show does find a way to take us by surprise.

What do you most want to see moving into FBI season 8 episode 17 when it arrives on CBS?

Are you sad to be waiting a little while in order to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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