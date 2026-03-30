DMV season 1 episode 16 return date: ‘Fresh Ink’

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get a DMV season 1 episode 16 return date? What about more in terms of what is ahead?

Well, before we go any further here, we really should go ahead and get the bad news out of the way here — you are going to be waiting for a little while to see the comedy back on the air. Next week, you are going to see the series preempted due to a farewell tribute to The Neighborhood, which will be ending a little later this year. The unfortunate news right now is that DMV has already been canceled, meaning that we are also preparing for the remaining episodes of it, as well.

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So what can we say about the future of the workplace comedy? Well, let’s just note that season 1 episode 16 is going to be airing on Monday, April 13 and with a story titled “Fresh Ink.” There is a lot of great stuff coming across the board, at least so that if you have enjoyed watching the show over time, you will continue to find a lot to love. Take a look at the synopsis below:

“Fresh Ink” – When the SoHo DMV lands a glossy magazine feature, Barb struggles with feeling overlooked, stirring up old insecurities she thought she’d left behind. Meanwhile, Gregg and Vic go head‑to‑head in a competitive quest to earn their first positive review after a rough streak online, on the CBS Original Series DMV, Monday, April 13 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to DMV being canceled

What do you most want to see moving into DMV season 1 episode 16 when it does arrive?

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