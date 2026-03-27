DMV canceled at CBS; no season 2 incoming for comedy

If you had hoped to see a DMV season 2 at some point down the road at CBS, we do have some news that could severely now bum you out.

According to a report from Deadline, the folks at the network have canceled the workplace comedy, meaning that it will not return for a season 2. The remainder of the first season is still currently set to air as planned. The fact that the series was not picked up back when the network did bulk renewals was a worrying sign but at the same time, you could have argued that it was waiting to see how the rest of the season performed first. We never saw it as a full-on death sentence, especially since the series got off to a decent start and was reasonably cost-effective.

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However, the end of DMV does signal something that is somewhat of a trend at the network at this point — if you are the lowest-rated comedy on their schedule, there is a good chance that you are not going to make it to another season. It does speak in a way to how hard it is for network comedies these days to succeed — shows like Abbott Elementary are few and far between. Unless you have a big-name star, are a part of a larger franchise, or are based on a successful show elsewhere (see Ghosts), it can be really tough to get viewers from the get-go.

Also, we will still admit that because the real-life DMV is not a particularly pleasant place to be, we do wonder if there are a lot of people who steered clear of this show for that very reason. They may have felt like a hard sell, even if the series did have its fair share of funny moments.

What do you think about DMV being canceled at CBS?

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