The Rookie season 8 episode 14 spoilers: A look at ‘Tiger Bear’

Next week on The Rookie season 8 episode 14, you are going to have a chance to dive into a story titled “Tiger Bear.” What more can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, we do have to start here by noting that this is likely to be a story that looks and feels rather different from what we see tonight. We have reached the point in the story where we do get to see different spotlights every single week and for this one, Celina could be front and center. Beyond her arc, there are also going to be some other opportunities for the team to rally together over a united cause. With that being said, we should note that this cause is going to be especially emotional and different to watch. That is something that you do have to prepare for in advance here, since this is a story based around a school and it could be sensitive to some people out there.

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To get a few more details on what is to come, be sure to check out the full The Rookie season 8 episode 14 synopsis below:

A troubling incident at a school draws the team into a complex case, while Celina’s temporary missing persons assignment leads her into a dangerous situation.

In general, we are getting closer to the home stretch of the season but at the same time, we’re not at a point yet where we think that every single storyline is going to come together. That is something that we do believe we will get to at a certain point … but we are not there just yet. The biggest thing that we can say is to prepare to make it to that point in due time.

What do you most want to see moving into The Rookie season 8 episode 14 when it does arrive?

Do you have any other story hopes for the rest of the season? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back back for some other updates.

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