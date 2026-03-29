When Calls the Heart season 14 premiere date: When to expect reveal

As many of you may be aware at this point, we are in the first week in quite some time without a new When Calls the Heart episode on Hallmark Channel. Because of that, how can we not start to look ahead? There is so much more of the show to look forward to, but a long wait very much lies before us.

At the time of this writing, we would like to imagine that production on the series will once again start in British Columbia this summer. Could there be some changes to accommodate the real-life pregnancy of star / executive producer Erin Krakow? That is possible, but dates could always be shifted around in regards as to when certain scenes are filmed. Family always comes first.

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For now, we are going to move forward with the assumption that Hallmark will want When Calls the Heart to air early next year — while there was a brief time when the network shifted over to summer / spring premieres, winter is the most common time of year in which it arrives. If a January 2027 premiere is in the cards for season 14, when will we get official news on that? Probably in either November or December, as that would give the powers-that-be plenty of time to promote the show.

Is season 14 bound to be huge?

We can say with a ton of confidence here that the answer is “absolutely.” Just think about the number of stories and loose ends that need to be tied up! We have a potential wedding on the horizon now for Nathan and Elizabeth. Not only that, but we also know that Abigail (Lori Loughlin) is going to be back in Hope Valley after so many years away. How long will she be sticking around?

Related – Be sure to get some more news heading into the future of When Calls the Heart now

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 14 when it arrives?

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