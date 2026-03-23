When Calls the Heart season 14: Elizabeth, Nathan wedding ahead?

When Calls the Heart season 13 has now aired in its entirety on Hallmark Channel, so how can we not be eager to learn about the future?

Well, there is one major part of the story that has been out there for a good while now, and that is the return of Lori Loughlin as Abigail. While her cameo at the end of season 13 was kept a secret until last night, it was hardly a surprise given the direction that the story is set to take moving forward. The engagement of Nathan and Elizabeth, meanwhile, is something that we do believe to be front and center for quite some time.

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Speaking to Parade, co-creator Brian Bird did not confirm 100% that a wedding is coming up soon. However, he did indicate that the two being married is not necessarily the end of any conflicts:

“A lot of people will talk about courtships and say that when they are finally married, the storyline is over … But I don’t think a potential engagement or marriage is the end to their storytelling.

“Future seasons will focus on a show about how this couple is going to adjust to being a family now … I’m excited as I peek in right now for Season 14—it is as fun and epic as this season. The audience needs to buckle up and not get too comfortable with Nathan and Elizabeth—because there is more coming.”

Do we think that the two are endgame? Absolutely, but they do have a lot of internal and external pressures that will be put upon them. They have children to think about, and Nathan has a dangerous job — something that Elizabeth knows all too well because of what happened to Jack.

Related – When will When Calls the Heart season 14 premiere?

Do you think that Elizabeth and Nathan will get married on When Calls the Heart season 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates ahead.

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