Tulsa King season 4 premiere date hopes as filming wraps

If you are like us, then you have to be excited on some level to get into Tulsa King season 4 over at Paramount+ — though there are still questions. What’s a big one? Well, that is really as simple as when the show will actually air.

Without further ado, we should just begin by stating the good news that production on the latest batch of episodes is officially complete. In a recent post on Instagram, star and executive producer Sylvester Stallone confirmed it with the following message:

I believe this has been the best season yet so I am so grateful for this amazing cast and brilliant crew!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more great reactions and reviews!

With filming done, we do think that Tulsa King is going to shift over to the next order of business, which is editing and working to make this the greatest batch of episodes so far. This is a process that will take months and by virtue of that, there is no real reason to worry if we are stuck waiting until the late summer / early fall.

After all, let’s just say that Paramount+ does not have to rush too much stuff when it comes to various Taylor Sheridan productions. They just had The Madison and moving forward, they also have The Dutton Ranch coming in May. After that, we imagine that we are going to see Lioness season 3 before we get Stallone and company back with the latest chapter of the story.

As for whether or not season 4 will be the final one…

Let’s just say that for now, there is no real evidence that this is going to happen. We tend to think that this show will go on for however the Rocky star is interested in it, so let’s cross our fingers there is no end in sight.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news on Tulsa King now, including what else is ahead

What are you most eager to see moving into Tulsa King season 4 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







