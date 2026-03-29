Is Marshals new tonight on CBS, delayed again by basketball?

Is Marshals new tonight over on CBS? We know that last week, there was both confusion and frustration surrounding the Luke Grimes series. A new episode did air, but it aired far later than expected due to an NCAA Tournament overrun from earlier in the day.

So what are we going to get today with the show? Well, this is where we will say there is a mixture of good and bad news to share…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more great reactions and reviews!

Let’s start with the good, as you will be getting a chance to see more of the show tonight, and the plan at present is for it to start at the standard 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. However, there is a good chance that college basketball pushes things later than that and you really just have to be prepared for that in advance. (If there is a substantial delay here, we will absolutely share here.)

Update: The plan now is for the series to start around a half hour later than originally planned.

So what sort of story are you going to see? Let’s just say that this one could end up being both especially timely and emotional at the same time. Take a look at the full Marshals season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Lost Girls” – Kayce goes rogue to track down a missing girl from Broken Rock, on MARSHALS, Sunday, March 29 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In looking beyond this episode…

Let’s just hope that there is going to be a lot of action and drama the rest of the day, and we know that there is a season 2 coming. While we recognize that the show is technically a procedural, there is still room for some long-term arcs to creep in here and there.

What do you most want to see on Marshals when it arrives on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







