Paradise season 2 episode 8 (finale): Will someone else die?

Can you believe that the Paradise season 2 finale is almost here? There is no denying that we are building up to some awesome and epic stuff from the world of the series.

Unfortunately, with all of the fantastic worldbuilding and twists and turns we get here, there is also a lot of death. That has been a part of the series from the beginning, and we would be foolish to think that anything different is about to transpire here.

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So is there a chance that someone else is going to die? We lost Jane in episode 7 and after just a couple of episodes, we lost Shailene Woodley as Annie early this season. A greater death toll is possible for a myriad of different reasons, beginning with the simple fact that we are dealing with a world here where, to be frank, people are going to come and go. That is something that for better or worse, we are trying to come to terms with. Also, there are so many reasons to think more people could go. Take Link and his group — if he is absolutely desperate to infiltrate the bunker, he has to be aware that there is a loss of life that is going to come from that.

Meanwhile, we are also looking in the direction of people like Robinson and Jeremy, who have already taken a big risk to blow open the doors. If they are discovered doing what they are, what happens to them?

One huge thing to remember

Even if there are people who die in the Paradise finale, we have watched enough of this show already to know that death does not mean you are gone forever. Flashbacks are not only possible in this world, they are likely — just think about how many times we’ve seen Cal already!

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Paradise now, including more of what could be coming in season 3

What do you most want to see moving into the Paradise season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

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