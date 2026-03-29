Shogun season 2 premiere date: A spring 2026 update

Is there any chance that we will learn more news about a Shogun season 2 premiere date between now and the end of the spring? Of course, it makes more sense to want more news on the show’s future. Getting it, however, is a totally different story. Production has only been underway for a certain amount of time now and by virtue of that, we do think that there is a lot more work to be done.

How much work? Well, let’s go ahead and note here that we would be lucky in the event we hear anything specific about a premiere date this year.

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From where we stand at the moment, the best possible scenario is that we get to see the period drama back on the air in the spring of next year — maybe a premiere date gets announced around December, but that may be the best thing that we’ve got to hope for at this point. We do have to be realistic when we think about how much time it takes to edit together stories of this size and scope, even after filming is complete.

There are not too many details out there about the next story for the next Shogun chapter. However, it is clear that we are going to see at least certain characters from season 1 move forward; there could be relative peace at times, but the story will hardly be boring. As many may know at this point, it did take more time for this season to come together based largely on a research angle. There was no source material to work off of this time around, and that did carry with it a challenge of its own.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on Shogun — could Anna Sawai ever appear again?

What do you most want to see moving into Shogun season 2 when it does arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

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