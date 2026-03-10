Shogun season 2: Could Anna Sawai ever appear?

There are so many things to be excited about when it comes to Shogun season 2, especially since season 1 was such an achievement. However, the one major bummer here knowing that Anna Sawai is not a part of it.

After all, it is almost impossible for her to return, given the fact that Mariko dead close to the end of season 1 — a moment that may be one of the greatest in the entire series in terms of performance and visual style. This is not one of those shows that would cast the actress in a different role; you are meant to feel that absence, and we are sure that we will whenever the second season arrives.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some other TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Sawai herself certainly admitted that she misses being a part of this world — though she is happy with how her arc ended:

“I just received a text from [Shōgun director] Hiromi Kamata. She sent me a photo, and it was a poster of Mariko by the window. And she was like, ‘We miss you’ … I do miss the whole team a lot because it was such a meaningful show to me. But my character’s arc finished in the best way, and now people miss me. So, in that sense, it couldn’t be better.”

So could Mariko still be back in a flashback or dream sequence? Based on what the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters actress is saying, there is at least a tiny chance:

“That would be fun … It would be a surprise. We don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m also very excited to see season two.”

Personally, we don’t think a return is going to happen — but obviously, it is a fun idea to consider.

Related – Get more news right now on Shogun, including the latest season 2 premiere-date hopes

What are you most excited to see when we do get to Shogun season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates that are very much on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







