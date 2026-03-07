Shogun season 2 premiere date: A March 2026 update

With us getting deeper into the month of March, is there a reason to hope for more when it comes to Shogun season 2 at FX? The first season was the stuff of TV greatness, and it goes without saying that we are thrilled to know that more is coming.

However, at the same exact time, the reality here remains that this is one of those shows that takes a really long time to put together. We may not love that, but the reasoning behind it is at this point pretty obvious. There are so many little details that have to be perfect here from top to bottom and beyond that, you have the rather-simple fact that the show simply just takes a long time to make. You have a lot of exterior locations, a number of actors, and of course a lot of time needed to edit things together even when filming is done.

What we are really trying to say at this point is rather simple: We’re going to be lucky to get a Shogun season 2 premiere date this year. Heck, we could be lucky to get any more news on the subject next March! We imagine that the next 30 days are going to be a relatively dead period for the show unless the producers and/or FX suddenly get eager to give us some more insight as to new actors coming on board.

If there is any sort of luxury to all of this for the network, it is the assurance that viewers will likely come back whenever the next chapter comes out. This is not one of those shows that is going to be easily forgotten; also, a lot of people have caught up on it after the premiere. The break between seasons may not feel as long for some of them! Above all else, though, Shogun is a series that lingers — there is really nothing else out there like it.

