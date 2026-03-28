Marshals season 1 episode 5 promo: What is Kayce’s mission?

Tomorrow night you are going to have a chance to see Marshals season 1 episode 5 on CBS and from where we sit, we are starting to see the drama get into more of a rhythm. For those out there who were hoping the show would be a carbon-copy of Yellowstone, we are sure there is some disappointment. Kayce Dutton is a compelling character, but this is a broadcast series that is more of a procedural with story-of-the-week plots. It also cannot be as profane as the original.

Yet, we do think we are starting to see over time here the writers try to find a way to take on some important subjects and moving forward, one of them will make itself rather clear in the plight of missing indigenous women, whose cases often get swept aside by authorities.

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If you head over to the link here, you can see a new Marshals preview that focuses on this subject matter a little bit further. Kayce’s ties to the local tribes have been very-much evident for some time, and he does want to help these disappearances be taken seriously. Unfortunately, Rainwater informs him that they are often just categorized as runaways — is there a way to change that? This could be the goal for Luke Grimes’ character for a lot of this episode.

While every situation is of course different, Kayce very much understands the pain of losing someone near and dear to your heart. We also very-much recognize that he is an inherently good character despite some of the demons and struggles he’s had. We certainly do not think he is over the grief that comes with losing Monica, but that is a story that could play out through a significant chunk of the season. Some days will be inherently better than others.

Related – Be sure to hear more about the next Marshals episode right now

What do you think we are going to see moving into Marshals season 1 episode 5?

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