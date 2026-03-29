The Capture season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Last before finale

As you brace in order to see The Capture season 3 episode 5 over on BBC One next week, one thing feels obvious: We are gearing up for one of the biggest stories yet. How can you say anything different at this point? We are just two episodes away from this particular version of the story being over, and we have to imagine that Carey is going to face even more immense danger before that.

So what is she up against next week alone? Well, Carey is going to have to hear Pierson out, and that is a challenge within itself. Yet, we also tend to think that Carey is one of those people who will see and do whatever she needs to in order to ensure justice is served — and in this case, that means justice for Isaac Turner’s murder.

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To get a few more details on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full The Capture season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

Carey and Pierson escape into a network of underground tunnels as Pierson’s past comes back to haunt him. Unarmed and with no back-up, Carey has no choice but to hear Pierson’s story. She is horrified by what Pierson has been through and the extent of the conspiracy that they are now both entangled in.

Simon’s real identity is revealed as Carey’s allies above ground piece together the truth about Pierson. Carey forges an uneasy alliance to bring down the forces truly responsible for Isaac Turner’s murder.

No matter what happens over the course of this hour, there is really just one thing we have full confidence in: We’re going to get a crazy cliffhanger, one that will almost certainly make the finale must-watch TV. Prepared accordingly.

What do you most want to see moving into The Capture season 3 episode 5?

How do you think this story will set the stage for the future? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

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