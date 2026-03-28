Daredevil: Born Again season 2 episode 2: A Matt Murdock set-up?

In a handful of days Dareedevil: Born Again season 2 episode 2 is poised to arrive over on Disney+ — so what is Wilson Fisk up to at this point when it comes to Matt Murdock?

Well, from where we sit at this given point in time, it does feel like he is up to no good — and it is probably smart to prepare for a lot of chaos and deception in advance. After all, he already seems eager to try and new strategy when it comes to Charlie Cox’s character, and it is a surprising one: Actually labeling him as a hero!

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If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak preview from the next Daredevil: Born Again episode courtesy of Vincent D’Onofrio’s most recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. It is true that Matt took a bullet from Bullseye, but we do not exactly think that Mayor Fisk is out here saying any of this out of the goodness of his heart. We know what some of his intentions are, and is there a chance that this ends up drawing Matt out? That has to be at least the end goal here.

In general, we are prepared for this to be a thoroughly messy next installment for both characters alike, and it is also abundantly clear to us already that the powers-that-be are going for broke here. How else do you explain the fact that we are getting both episode 2 and episode 3 airing back to back? This is the only time this is happening all season, and we tend to think it could be for a good reason. We hope that the pace of this season moves fast, and that the players are moving around the metaphorical chessboard every single week.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Daredevil: Born Again right now

What do you most want to see moving into Daredevil: Born Again season 2 episode 2?

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