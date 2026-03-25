Daredevil: Born Again season 2 episode 2, 3 preview, road ahead

Given that tonight marks the Daredevil: Born Again season 2 premiere, what else can we do other than look to the future?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that the Disney+ series is doing something that is a little bit different from what we often see from streaming shows. Typically, we see a couple of episodes premiere at once before shifting over to a weekly rollout. This time around, you are going to be getting one episode this week, two next week, and then one a week the rest of the way. The finale, as of this writing, is set to come on May 5.

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So why have things play out in such an unusual manner? Well, from where we sit at the moment, we tend to think it is tied to the central creative. Once we watch episodes 2 and 3, it will become a little bit clearer why Disney wanted to do things in this way. We know that one of the central stories this go-around is Fisk in a position of greater power than almost ever before … so how do you undo that? Is there a clear way in order to make it happen? We do think that some answers will start to be handed over in due time, but it feels like this is a metaphorical building that is going to be broken down, brick by brick, over time. We’re not sure that you can charge in here with a wrecking ball and expect things to work.

One more thing to remember

After we do get to the end of the season here, there is still the Punisher standalone project on the other side! That should deliver even more nostalgia for the Marvel – Netflix universe that existed once upon a time.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now on Daredevil: Born Again and what is to come

What do you most want to see moving into Daredevil: Born Again season 2 episodes 2 and 3?

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