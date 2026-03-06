Daredevil: Born Again season 2 video: More Jessica Jones footage!

As if you were not excited enough to dive into Daredevil: Born Again season 2 on Disney+, here is yet another reason to be! We have another look now at the upcoming batch of episodes, and it gives you a small glimpse of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones.

If you head over to the link here, you can see precisely what we’re talking about — plus a handful of other quick teases as to what Matt a.k.a. Daredevil will up to in the new chapter. The stakes for him are higher than ever right now thanks in part to where Fisk is in Hell’s Kitchen, and that is without even mentioning a lot of the other threats.

In general, the reasons for excitement with this chapter of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 should be obvious. The first season was even better than anticipated, especially when you consider all of the behind-the-scenes changes that included it almost becoming a totally different show. This season was born under more of a specific vision and through that, we may get a show that is even darker, more intense, and stuffed full of surprises.

Now, of course we’re very-much familiar with the idea that this show could eventually spawn some sort of Jessica Jones series further on down the line. Nothing is confirmed and honestly, a lot may just come down to how well this season is received and if a great story is there. (Of course, we also want to keep seeing Ritter be a part of Dexter: Resurrection, regardless of whatever seemed to take place to her character Lady Vengeance in season 1.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

