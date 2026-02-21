Daredevil: Born Again season 2: Why no huge MCU crossover?

As we get prepared to see Daredevil: Born Again season 2 arrive on Disney+, of course there are a number of things to be excited about! The show is going to remain dark, gritty, and contain almost everything that you loved about the first season.

However, at the same time, we also do think that there is always that desire for something more — and in this case, that more is perhaps further cameos from places within the larger MCU. Sure, we are well-aware of the fact that you could be getting Jessica Jones during season 2, but why not characters associated with the one-time Netflix Marvel universe?

Well, just like you would imagine, there is a reason for this. Speaking per SFX Magazine, here is some of what executive producer Dario Scardapane had to say on that particular subject:

“We know there’s that huge world out there of the MCU. This corner of it has crossovers. We’ve seen Daredevil in other shows, there are other characters that are going to be popping up in movies and stuff, and that all goes into the larger MCU of it all.

“The joke we make is, ‘Oh, those guys are uptown – we’re downtown!’ We kind of have a pocket that’s in this world of Hell’s Kitchen, in this world of New York … I always think that maybe these characters take little vacations into the larger world but the story that we’re focusing on is really granular.”

Ultimately, we tend to think that it is just too complicated for Daredevil to incorporate too many characters from the movies because from there, you have to explain everything. That becomes complicated for the writers, who then also have to figure out how to make the story work for a lot of other characters at the same time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

