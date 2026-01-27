Daredevil: Born Again season 2 teaser gives us Jessica Jones, more

The Daredevil: Born Again season 2 premiere is coming to Disney+ on March 24. While we wait to check that out, why not share more insight on what is ahead?

Well, today the streaming service shared a brand-new teaser for the new batch of episodes, one that throws quite a bit of content at us despite just being a little bit longer than a minute. You have a missing Matt Murdock, Mayor Wilson Fisk, fight scenes, and of course the epic return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones. This is something that has been hyped up now for the past several months and yet, there is a real delight in seeing it in action.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the aforementioned teaser play out in all of its glory. Meanwhile, the official Daredevil: Born Again season 2 synopsis sets the stage further for what you can expect:

In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

In general, we do think the plan here is to simply build on the success of season 1, which honestly turned out better than anticipated when you consider the complicated nature of its production. By comparison season 2 should have a more cohesive narrative, and we know that the real goal here remains to make it feel like a TV show — as opposed to what Marvel has done in the past with some shows that feel more like movies with a slightly different pace.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

