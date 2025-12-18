Daredevil: Born Again season 2: Charlie Cox on Jessica Jones return

The premiere of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is coming to Disney+ in March and on the surface, the show seems to be looking to achieve two specific goals. First and foremost, the producers are out to give you a dramatic and super-intense show that lives up to what was a pretty impressive season 1. Meanwhile, they are dialing up the nostalgia to a certain extent from the Netflix shows. How else do you explain Krysten Ritter coming back as Jessica Jones?

The moment that her return was announced, we know that there were a lot of people understandably eager that this would lead to her getting her own show again. We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves here! The most important thing from where we stand right now is just that we get an update on where she’s been, along with her playing an important role in the overall story.

Speaking on this subject further now in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is what Charlie Cox had to say:

“We both talked about it being important to play some of the hits, as it were, make sure that we have that same dynamic. Tongue in cheek, take the piss out of each other, but also get down to business and make sure that we’re serving the story appropriately.”

We do think that even if the two are tackling some serious stuff, there will be room to inject a little fun here and there. We also hardly expect Jones to be the last person from the Defenders era to stop by beyond the core cast already here — but aren’t some things better off left a surprise? This is why for us personally, it would be really exciting if the producers have been able to keep something big under wraps for much of the past several months.

