Daredevil: Born Again season 2 premiere date revealed

As we get closer to the end of October, it is only inevitable that more discussions are going to be had regarding Daredevil: Born Again season 2. We know that a lot of footage is already in the can, and the goal in the first place here was for Disney+ to release seasons of this on a relatively regular basis. This is not meant to be some two-year odyssey every single time.

With all of this in mind, here is what we can say — there is some good news already out there about the next chapter! The current plan is for another season to be released come Wednesday, March 4. This is about a year after the season 1 release.

So what are you got be seeing when the next chapter of the story arrives? Well, it is worth noting first and foremost that this is the first batch of episodes that was produced from the start with a specific vision; if you remember back to season 1, a lot of stuff was down after the fact to configure the show into what you see now. We do know that season 2 is going to sprinkle a great deal of nostalgia from the original Daredevil – Netflix show into the mix, including with the presence of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones.

So when is there going to be a chance to see a lot more when it comes to footage for the new season? Our feeling is come early next year, some of that will begin to work its way out there. There is not that much of a reason to rush things along with so many months to go.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

