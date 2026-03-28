High Potential season 2 episode 17 spoilers: Stopping a cyberattack

As we get prepared to see High Potential season 2 episode 17 on ABC in just a matter of days, it feels easy to note the stakes are high. After all, we are very-much in the home stretch of the story now and whatever transpires is almost certain to pave the way for the finale.

Of course, with a show like this, one of the biggest challenges is always going to be working in order to thread the needle. You want to keep the procedural format but at the same time, plant some seeds that you can pay off later. We do still think the series is doing that with some of Morgan’s personal life, but there’s also a chance that she will be squaring off with some major threats. Is one of them even behind a massive cyberattack? For the time being, you do have to wonder.

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If you do want to get a few more details right now for what is ahead, be sure to check out the full High Potential season 2 episode 17 synopsis below:

Wagner joins Morgan and the team on a hunt for the crew behind a series of heists ripping through elite private vaults — only to uncover a far more dangerous endgame: a looming cyberattack that could cripple Los Angeles’ core infrastructure.

The promo that we saw earlier this week indicated that the heist elements are going to be very much present throughout the hour, as well the threats. After all, this cyberattack could shut down power, poison the city’s water, or do some other unspeakable stuff. Basically, we could be setting up a scenario here where a lot of people die unless Morgan and the rest of the team find a way to get some real answers.

Related – Learn more about the recent High Potential season 3 renewal

What are you the most eager to see entering High Potential season 2 episode 17?

How do you think the story is going to wrap up here? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

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