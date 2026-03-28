Mayfair Witches season 3 premiere date: A spring 2026 update

Is there a chance we are going to hear more about a Mayfair Witches season 3 premiere date between now and the end of the spring?

Well, this is one of those articles where there are a number of things we can say about the future, but we start by simply noting that the Alexandra Daddario show is 100% coming back for more. There may be questions and/or concerns because of the recent cancellation of Talamasca: The Secret Order, but the third season here has already wrapped filming! It is going to focus on Salem, which is of course a place that has all sorts of fascinating, witch-related lore attached to it. We tend to think this could help to elevate it beyond a season 2 that was often a little too all over the place.

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So now that we’ve re-confirmed that the next season is in fact coming, can we talk about when it will premiere? Obviously, it would be great to see it back sooner rather than later but realistically, we are probably going to be waiting for a while. AMC already has Interview with the Vampire set for the summer and with that, we arguably won’t be jumping back into Rowan’s story until either the fall or the winter.

With that being said…

Let’s just go ahead and make it clear now that it would be very-much beneficial for AMC to reveal a Mayfair Witches return date, even if it is just an approximate one, around the time that The Vampire Lestat wraps up its run. The earlier that you start to build up buzz on the future, the more that it could help you once you get into the home stretch of your promotional cycle.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on the cancellation

What are you most eager to see moving into Mayfair Witches season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates ahead.

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