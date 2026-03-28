Talamasca: The Secret Order canceled; no season 2 coming

If you were hoping to dive further into Talamasca: The Secret Order over at AMC, we do come bearing some bad news today: We will not get a chance to see anything further.

According to a report coming in from Variety, the aforementioned network has opted not to move forward with another chapter of the show, which first launched this past fall. It struggled to find a huge audience or garner a lot of attention, at least compared to some of the other shows in the greater Anne Rice universe including Interview with the Vampire as well as Mayfair Witches.

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In a larger statement per the aforementioned website, here is what a spokesperson had to say:

“While we are not proceeding with another season of ‘Talamasca: The Secret Order,’ we are proud of the series and grateful for the efforts of everyone involved … The Talamasca has a storied place within the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, and we expect to see at least some of these characters, and the organization itself, in future expressions of the franchise.”

Ultimately, what this cancellation may show is that to some extent, the franchise bit off more than they could chew when it comes to the sheer number of shows that they put on. However, both the other two shows mentioned earlier are moving forward. Interview is bringing on The Vampire Lestat this summer, whereas Mayfair Witches has already filmed another season, which is going to explore more of the history of the Salem Witch Trials. We hope that the latter in particular is able to step up its game after a scattershot season 2.

As the aforementioned statement does note, the Talamasca is still a pretty important organization within the voerall universe, and we do not think this cancellation will cause them go away entirely — they just won’t have their own show anymore.

Are you sad that Talamasca: The Secret Order has been canceled over at AMC?

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