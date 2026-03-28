The Boys prequel Vought Rising: Is a season 2 possible?

On the other side of The Boys season 5 arriving on Prime Video, we know there are more reasons for hype via Vought Rising. The prequel is going to star Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash, and it has been sold in some ways as a murder-mystery that takes place back in the 1950’s.

With some prequels, there is a certain sentiment that there will be a limited shelf life. Is that going to be the case here? It may be a fair thing to wonder but as it turns out, that is far from the current plan.

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Speaking to Collider while promoting season 5, Ackles himself was quick to note that he knew pretty early on that there is a chance for the new show to last for multiple seasons:

I think the intent is to do multiple seasons. When they pitched it, they were like, “Hey, we’re thinking about doing this prequel thing, going back to the 1950s with Soldier Boy.” I don’t think I let them finish the sentence before I was like, “Yes!” But I know that the intent is to have it be a multi-season show.

As for whether or not that happens, it really just comes down to viewership! After all, we still are not aware of Gen V is going to be coming back for a season 3, and we know that the intent there was not to necessarily stop with this past season. Then again, you can argue that Prime Video already knows they want it back and they just don’t want to spoil anything from The Boys … but we will have to wait and see. For now, we just hope that Vought Rising premieres either later this year or in early 2027.

Related – What does Ackles have to say bout a big Supernatural reunion in The Boys season 5?

What are you most eager to see from Jensen Ackles moving into Vought Rising?

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This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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