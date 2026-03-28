The Boys season 5: Jensen Ackles on big Supernatural reunion

Heading into The Boys season 5 over at Prime Video, there are absolutely a lot of headlines and subjects worth noting. After all, this is the final season!

Among some of the larger-scale story arcs that are here, though, we do also think there is going to be a lot of people simply eager to see the big Supernatural reunion. After all, Jensen Ackles is going to be reunited on-screen with both Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins for the first time since the landmark CW series concluded, and we’re sure that this is going to mark for some tremendously entertaining stuff.

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So are the end results going to be worth the wait? We tend to think so, at least based on what Ackles had to say to TVLine on the subject:

“This was a world that I was nervous coming into being such a fan of the show, and I felt like I had kind of settled in … And then here these guys come. So I was nervous for them. … I was really rooting for them, as I think we do in real life.”

“[Thankfully, they] both did great. I was super happy with what their experience was, and what mine was with them on the set. It was a lot of fun… and probably too much fun. They were probably wondering how we got 15 seasons [of ‘Supernatural’] with the three of us just being idiots.”

We honestly hope that there is not a lot more said about Padalecki and Collins’ roles until we get to see it on TV, if for no other reason than that it is going to be thoroughly entertaining to watch them in action without any advance knowledge. Given the sort of depraved people who do exist within this world, it does honestly feel like there are endless possibilities for what they could do.

Related – What is the future of the Gen V spin-off going to be?

What are you hoping to see from Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles on The Boys coming up?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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