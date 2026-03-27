Gen V season 3 renewal: A spring 2026 update

Between now and the end of the spring, is there any chance that we are going to learn something more regarding a Gen V season 3 at Prime Video?

Well, first and foremost, we really should start here by saying that we’d love nothing more than to get the series back, mostly because The Boys is entering the final season. Are we really about to be done with every present-day iteration of this universe?

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We’ve noted this before, but there are some curious sings out there that we could be waiting for a long time to see the spin-off ever return. Multiple actors and producers from the past couple of seasons have gone on to work on other projects; meanwhile, the Amazon-owned streaming service has spent the bulk of its time focusing on the flagship show as of late, and for good reason.

So if there is any chance that we are going to be seeing Gen V return, we probably will hear about it before the end of the spring. We have had a theory for a while that Prime has waited to order more of the show until The Boys plays out so that they can make sure they don’t accidentally leak any spoilers. We know that the spin-off won’t necessarily be a huge part of every single episode here, but obviously what transpires with Homelander and Butcher does significantly impact Marie, Emma, and others. We recognize that these are not cheap shows to produce for obvious reasons, but we do want to see more of them and feel like there is so much room to explore this wonderfully satirical world.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on Gen V, including other discussions on the future

Are we going to get more news on Gen V in the relatively near future?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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