Gen V season 3 renewal: A March 2026 update

Is there a chance that at some point before March wraps up, we are going to hear more regarding a Gen V season 3 renewal at Prime Video?

Ultimately, we would certainly understand here why the demand could be rather great, starting with the oh-so-simple fact that The Boys just released a new trailer for its own fifth and final season. If that does not get you a little bit hyped, what will? We know that Marie Moreau is going to be a part of that story to some degree, which makes a good bit of sense given the fact that her powers are next-level and she may be essential to stopping Homelander.

So are we going to actually learn something more about the spin-off before The Boys comes out? We would love it but at the same time, the answer here seems to be “most likely no.” As for the reason why, this is where you simply have to look at the fact that we are not too far away from season 5 and there may be an assumption that renewing Gen V could spoil something — and we don’t think that anyone behind the scenes wants that.

Now, we can at least say that the producers have indicated that there are some ideas in the world of the spin-off they would like to see explored. So with that in mind, go ahead and consider this your north star for the time being. It at least gives us something to either cling to or be excited about moving forward. In the event Homelander is stopped, would it be interesting to see how the world is rebuilt? Will some Supes still be revered?

What excites you the most at this point heading into Gen V season 2 on Prime Video?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

