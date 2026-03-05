The Boys season 5 trailer: What is Homelander’s endgame?

The premiere of The Boys season 5 is coming to Prime Video next month, and you better believe we are ready for the drama and chaos to come. How can we not be?

As many of you are likely aware at this point, this is the final chapter of the superhero saga. It is also one where heading into it, Homelander is out to basically own the world in a way like never before. He is trying to become immortal, while at the same time dismantling any and all Supes who stand in his way. In the midst of all of this, he also decides that, for whatever reason, freeing his father Soldier Boy is a good idea.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see the full trailer — one that is packed full of all sorts of goodness! You can hear Kimiko speak, see Black Noir get interviewed, and also watch as Butcher continues his own reign of chaos with the biggest goal being to destroy all Supes once and for all — even if he is one. This is a dude who absolutely has a death wish.

In the fifth and final season, it’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a “Freedom Camp.” Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen.

Since this is the final chapter, just be ready for anything to happen at almost any turn. This is a show that, perhaps more than ever, can take big swings.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

