Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 premiere date: Spring update

We certainly recognize that at this point, it has been a while since a lot of news came out about Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3. Now, have we heard about the Tolkien world in general? Sure, mostly due to that surprise announcement that Stephen Colbert is co-writing a movie that takes place during part of the Fellowship of the Ring timeline. (Trying to keep track of who owns the rights to what in this universe is a task within itself.)

When it comes to the Prime Video series, what we do know is this: It is going to continue being a prequel to many of the iconic events in Middle-Earth lore and that in particular, war could be a huge part of what is to come. A lot of storylines could come together, and that may be a good thing given some of the critiques that the series is a little too all over the place in its approach.

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So is there a chance we are about to get some more huge updates on what is ahead? We would love that, but it feels unlikely through at least most of the spring. After all, we tend to think that Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is not going to be on the air until we get to either the end of this year or early 2027, which means that the Amazon-owned streaming service is likely not in any hurry to make more announcements. They can slow-play things and really just focus on try to get people excited when the time is right.

In general, our feeling is to be prepared for some major reveals on the future of the show this summer, whether it be an exact announcement, a teaser, or something more in that vein. For us personally, we are mostly just curious to see if the show will be able to hit the original five-season plan.

What are you most hoping to see entering Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates coming up here soon.

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