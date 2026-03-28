Criminal Minds: Evolution season 20: Could it be final season?

As many out there may have heard, this month has been rather wonderful when it comes to news on Criminal Minds: Evolution. First and foremost, we know that season 19 is premiering in late May and there is something tremendously exciting that comes with that. Meanwhile, we are officially getting a season 20!

Of course, we will start things off here by sharing some gratitude to Paramount+ for making sure that we never have too much immediate concern over the show’s future. After all, we can watch the upcoming season without any concern for the larger future and within the world of television, that is not that common a thing. Our hope is also that filming will be done in enough time for the streaming service to have a lot of flexibility as to when to air it.

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Now, alas, is when we get to the title of this article: Could season 20 be the end for Criminal Minds: Evolution? Anytime you have a show hitting a milestone like this, it is something you have to consider. It is so rare that any series makes it to this point, and we are also aware that this is an era where networks and streaming services are looking to cut costs left and right. Paramount, like many other big companies, is also looking to own a lot of their content — and they can’t fully say that they do with this show.

So while we are a little worried that season 20 could be the end, nothing has been announced and there is always still hope. Our sentiment right now is that if you want as much of the BAU as humanly possible, keep watching the show and telling your friends to do the same! We do legitimately feel like every viewer still matters and that this is a show that could have quite a life moving forward.

Do you want to see a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 20 happen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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