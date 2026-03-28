Paradise season 2 episode 8 (finale): What we need to know

In less than 48 hours the Paradise season 2 finale is finally going to arrive on Hulu — so are you ready for what that will look like?

Obviously, we are in a spot here where it would absolutely be nice to get every single answer in the world on the bunker, on Link, and if Teri and Xavier make it back to Colorado. Yet, that feels a little unrealistic, no? If there is one thing that we know about Dan Fogelman as a creator, it is that he will answer some questions while raising some new ones.

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From where we stand at this particular moment in time, there is really just one answer we feel like we need a definite answer to, and it is honestly not that complicated: Who is Alex? Or, is Alex even a person? Dating all the way back to the premiere and the introduction to Link, this has been a through-line throughout all of the season — despite it never being a key part of the first season at all. His entire motivation is tied to this, and we’ve also come to learn how important this mystery is equally to Sinatra — to the point where it is not even clear how much Cal knew about it prior to his death.

There are two reasons why learning the truth about Alex is now essential to the show’s future — you can only keep this a secret for so long without it becoming an irritant. Also, we do think it is critical to learn about this in order to then understand what season 3 will look like. Understanding what or who it is should prove to only be a part of the story. Is it a connection to a parallel universe, a time machine, or some predictor technology? At this point, it may be the key to understanding how Link could actually be Sinatra’s son Dylan…

Related – What sort of cliffhanger will be at the end of the Paradise season 2 finale?

What do you most want to see heading into the Paradise season 2 finale when it arrives?

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