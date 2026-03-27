The Gilded Age season 4 premiere date: A spring 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be hearing something more about The Gilded Age season 4 between now and the end of the spring? Of course, we recognize that there are plenty of reasons to want the show back! Not only is it thoroughly entertaining and well-acted, but the latest batch of episodes delivered some of the best cliffhangers in its history.

After all, just imagine the number of compelling questions there are still for the future, whether it be potential Bertha divorce or the ever-evolving dynamic with Ada and Agnes. There will of course be new faces, and that goes along with additional stories inspired on some level by historical events.

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Now that we’ve said all of this, can we at least talk return dates? What more could we stand to learn before the spring is over? Unfortunately, the answer here is pretty simple: Not that much. It is hard to imagine that HBO has a date in mind this far in advance, as filming only recently kicked off and they have not indicated at all that we will see Christine Baranski and company back this year. Our feeling at present is that we are looking towards a big return moving into the first half of 2027, which means that come this fall, they may be more willing to share some more information.

If nothing else, we will say that The Gilded Age is likely to come back on the air before some of the network’s other top-tier shows, whether you are talking here about The White Lotus or True Detective. While the former is getting set to start production, it feels like both of these are going to take a little bit more time to turn around and some patience will be required.

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into The Gilded Age season 4?

Do you have any particular story hopes? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do, remember to also come back here — there are more updates on the way.

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