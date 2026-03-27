Emily in Paris season 6 premiere date: A spring 2026 update

Now that we have made it officially into the spring of 2026, is there more news on the horizon for Emily in Paris season 6? We of course would love nothing more than to get some other updates, even if technically, it really has not been that long since season 5 premiered.

So what is that we can actually say about the future of the Lily Collins dramedy at this point? Well, it really starts with the fact that more is coming, and that we are going to be getting some updates over the course of the spring. According to a recent report from What’s On Netflix, filming for the next chapter is going to take place across parts of Europe beginning on May 11. If that is the case, we imagine it to run for a good chunk of the summer. The good news is that this is not one of those shows that has a lengthy or robust post-production, meaning that everything can be put together in a pretty quick amount of time after the fact.

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Does all of this mean that we could see Emily in Paris back by the end of the year? For now, let’s just say that it is possible — but at the same time, it is also far from confirmed. It may take a little while still in order to determine what the folks at the aforementioned streaming service really want to do here, though our hope is that we are going to be able to get at least a few assorted updates on the cast and story before the spring is over.

As for whether or not season 6 could be the final one, let’s just say the jury is still out. However, at the same time we remain hopeful it will last however long producers want it to.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Emily in Paris right now

What are you most hoping to see heading into Emily in Paris season 6 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

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